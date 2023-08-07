Multibagger stock close to life-time high after Q1 results 2023. Do you own?

Speaking on Q1 results 2023, company management said, "We are thrilled to share our remarkable financial performance for the first quarter of FY24. In Q1FY24, our Revenue from Operations surged by 29.61%, reaching Rs. 1823.72 lakhs compared to Rs. 1283.61 Lakhs in Q1FY23. This substantial growth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. This growth was primarily driven by increase in AUM & disbursements. Equally noteworthy is the significant increase in our EBITDA, which rose by an outstanding 73.57% from Rs. 743.19 lakhs in Q1FY23 to Rs. 1290.02 Lakhs in Q1FY24. It is evident that our focus on operational efficiency and strategic decision-making has resulted in this impressive growth."