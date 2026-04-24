Multibagger stock close to record high, shows resilience against stock market crash

Godawari Power and Ispat shares are trading close to their record high levels on Friday, 24 April after the company announced a major development in its energy storage business.
The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited, has signed a key supply agreement with Shanghai Shenyi Roche Energy Technology Limited on April 23, 2026. The agreement covers the supply of the Balance of System for a 5 MWh DC Block on a CKD basis.
This signifies the initial stage of GNEPL’s ambitious 20 GWII Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) initiative in Sambhajinagar.
The collaboration is anticipated to provide GNEPL with a dependable, efficient, and cost-effective supply chain, guaranteeing consistent quality as it increases BESS production. Roche Energy contributes its expertise in energy storage design, manufacturing, material provision, and technological support, with competencies covering grid, source, and user-side storage options.
This strategic partnership is expected to enhance Godawari Power and Ispat’s manufacturing capabilities and further extend its footprint in the rapidly evolving energy storage sector.
Godawari Power and Ispat's 52-week high is at ₹310.40, with the present price activity staying just under this benchmark, reflecting continued momentum.
On Friday, the stock began trading at ₹297.30 and reached a high of ₹297.85, with a low of ₹291.90 recorded. The prior close was ₹294.25, indicating a slight upward tendency despite some volatility during the day.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that after hitting a recent high of ₹310, the stock has seen a gradual correction over the past week. He noted that the broader trend remains intact, with the stock continuing to form a pattern of higher highs and higher lows.
Bhosale added that the current dip should be viewed as a healthy correction, as prices are still holding above key moving averages. He expects strong support around ₹280, where buying interest could emerge. On the upside, ₹310 remains an immediate resistance level, and a decisive breakout above this could trigger the next leg of the uptrend.
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