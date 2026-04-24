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Multibagger stock close to record high, shows resilience against stock market crash

Godawari Power and Ispat shares are nearing record highs following a supply agreement with Shanghai Shenyi Roche Energy for a 5 MWh DC Block. This marks a key step in GNEPL's 20 GW Battery Energy Storage initiative, enhancing manufacturing capabilities in the energy sector.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Apr 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Multibagger stock close to record high, shows resilience against stock market crash
Multibagger stock close to record high, shows resilience against stock market crash(AP)
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Godawari Power and Ispat shares are trading close to their record high levels on Friday, 24 April after the company announced a major development in its energy storage business.

The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited, has signed a key supply agreement with Shanghai Shenyi Roche Energy Technology Limited on April 23, 2026. The agreement covers the supply of the Balance of System for a 5 MWh DC Block on a CKD basis.

This signifies the initial stage of GNEPL’s ambitious 20 GWII Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) initiative in Sambhajinagar.

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The collaboration is anticipated to provide GNEPL with a dependable, efficient, and cost-effective supply chain, guaranteeing consistent quality as it increases BESS production. Roche Energy contributes its expertise in energy storage design, manufacturing, material provision, and technological support, with competencies covering grid, source, and user-side storage options.

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This strategic partnership is expected to enhance Godawari Power and Ispat’s manufacturing capabilities and further extend its footprint in the rapidly evolving energy storage sector.

Godawari Power and Ispat's 52-week high is at 310.40, with the present price activity staying just under this benchmark, reflecting continued momentum.

On Friday, the stock began trading at 297.30 and reached a high of 297.85, with a low of 291.90 recorded. The prior close was 294.25, indicating a slight upward tendency despite some volatility during the day.

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Technical Views

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that after hitting a recent high of 310, the stock has seen a gradual correction over the past week. He noted that the broader trend remains intact, with the stock continuing to form a pattern of higher highs and higher lows.

Bhosale added that the current dip should be viewed as a healthy correction, as prices are still holding above key moving averages. He expects strong support around 280, where buying interest could emerge. On the upside, 310 remains an immediate resistance level, and a decisive breakout above this could trigger the next leg of the uptrend.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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