Multibagger stock hits upper circuit on all 87 straight sessions ahead of Muhurat Trading session 2025

Multibagger stock: Colab Platforms shares will be in focus of the investors during the Muhurat Trading session 2025 after the company stock successfully hit its upper circuit level for 87 times in a row. Here's how the shares have performed over time…

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated20 Oct 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Colab Platforms shares closed 1.99% higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>161.60 after Monday's stock market session.
Multibagger stock: Colab Platforms shares will be in focus of the stock market investors during the Muhrat Trading on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, after stock hit its upper circuit level on Monday, 20 October 2025, driven by the overall stock market rally ahead of the auspicious Muhurat Trading session 2025.

The financial company's stock has successfully hit the upper circuit level for 87 consecutive market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Mint reported earlier on 13 October 2025 that the shares of the company jumped after they announced that it has plans to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary, Colab Intelligence in the United States to expand its AI footprint.

Colab Platforms Share Price Trend

Colab Platforms shares closed 1.99% higher at 161.60 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 158.45 at the previous market close. The company shares closed right under after hitting the upper price band on 20 October 2025.

Colab Platforms stock hit their upper circuit level of 164.80 during Monday's trading session, while the lower circuit for the stock was at 158.40 with a price tolerance band of 2%, BSE data shows.

Shares of the financial services company have given stock market investors more than 14,725% returns on their investment since they were listed on the Indian stock market on April 2021. Colab Platform's stock has risen over 2,421% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 945% in 2025, and are up 45.39% in the last one-month period. Colab Platform shares are also trading 8.17% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Colab Platform stock hit their 52-week high level at 161.60 on 20 October 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 5.69 on 28 October 2024, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 3,296.64 crore as of the stock market close on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Colab Platform's stock has successfully hit the upper circuit level for 87 consecutive market sessions.
  • Shares closed 1.99% higher at ₹161.60 after Monday's stock market session.
  • Colab Platform shares have risen 945% in 2025.
