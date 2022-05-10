Multibagger stock announces 1:2 bonus shares issue

“This is to inform that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on May 09, 2022, has inter alia approved issue of bonus shares in the proportion of one equity share of ₹10/- each for every two existing equity shares of ₹10/- each held by the shareholders as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals; as may be required," Cosmo Films informed in an exchange filing.