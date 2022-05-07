Cosmo Films recently announced that its board will meet next week on Monday, May 9, 2022 to consider the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company. The board will also consider the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

“Please note that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 09, 2022 to 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2022 and 2. Consider the issuance of bonus shares, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company," the company informed in an exchange filing. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

Shares of Cosmo Films are up over 43% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas, the multibagger stock has rallied more than 184% in a year's period. Cosmo Films is a BOPP Film manufacturers, suppliers and producers in India.

Established in 1981, Cosmo Films Limited is a leading firm in speciality films for packaging, lamination and labeling applications. Its films offerings include biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, cast polypropylene (CPP) films and soon to be offered biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films.