OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock to consider bonus shares issue next week
Listen to this article

Cosmo Films recently announced that its board will meet next week on Monday, May 9, 2022 to consider the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company. The board will also consider the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

“Please note that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 09, 2022 to 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2022 and 2. Consider the issuance of bonus shares, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company," the company informed in an exchange filing. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

Shares of Cosmo Films are up over 43% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas, the multibagger stock has rallied more than 184% in a year's period. Cosmo Films is a BOPP Film manufacturers, suppliers and producers in India. 

Established in 1981, Cosmo Films Limited is a leading firm in speciality films for packaging, lamination and labeling applications. Its films offerings include biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, cast polypropylene (CPP) films and soon to be offered biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout