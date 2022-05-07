Multibagger stock to consider bonus shares issue next week

“Please note that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 09, 2022 to 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2022 and 2. Consider the issuance of bonus shares, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company," the company informed in an exchange filing. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.