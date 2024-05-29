Multibagger stock: Cummins India records over 270% surge in 2 years, gains 1270% from 2020 low
Cummins India's stock has seen significant growth, jumping 95.25% this year and trading 1270% higher than its 2020 low. Its strong performance in the power generation, industrial, and distribution segments, coupled with positive projections from analysts, indicates sustained growth potential.
In the realm of stock investing, the trajectory of shares is far from linear, as various factors ranging from global economic shifts to domestic policy changes and regulatory updates can swiftly influence stock prices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started