Multibagger stock Cupid declares Q3 FY26 business update, stock to be in focus on Monday — Check details

Multibagger stock: Cupid shares will be in focus of the stock market investors next week on Monday, 5 January 2026, after the company announced its October to December quarter (Q3) business update for the financial year ending 2025-26, according to an exchange filing.

In its latest update, Cupid announced that the company expects the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year to be the ‘best-performing’ period, fueled by continued demand strength and smooth operational execution.

The update also disclosed that the company anticipates exceeding its FY26 guidance of ₹335 crore in revenue and ₹100 crore in net profits, supported by operating efficiencies, stable demand, and execution progress.

On 29 December 2025, Cupid's board approved a FMCG manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, which is intended to support regional demand and improve supply timelines.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, according to the announcement.

“We begin 2026 with encouraging momentum, strong order visibility, and steady progress across our expansion initiatives. The in-principle approval for the proposed Saudi FMCG facility reflects our intent to gradually build a broader and more diversified growth platform, while remaining focused on prudent capital allocation. We remain confident of surpassing our FY26 guidance,” said Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid.

Cupid share price trend Cupid shares closed 19.99% lower at ₹419.95 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹524.90 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data.

Shares of Cupid crashed 20% during the intraday session to hit the day's low of ₹419.95, as the company's stock snapped its 13-day winning streak amid higher volumes.

Cupid shares have delivered stock market investors more than 3,339% returns on their investment in the last five years, and 3,026% returns in the last three-year period, according to NSE data.

The data also showed that the company's shares have gained over 450% in the last one-year period, and have risen 18.95% in the last one-month period. However, the shares of Cupid are trading 12.42% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market, NSE data shows.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹526.95 on 2 Janaury 2026, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹55.75 on 7 April 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹11,274.28 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 2 January 2026.

