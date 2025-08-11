Multibagger stock CUPID edges higher after Q1 results 2025

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock CUPID edged higher during the intraday trades on Monday after Q1 results 2025. Check here for details

Multibagger stock CUPID Q1 results Multibagger stock Cupid reported a net profit during the April-June 2025 quarter at ₹15.01 crore, marking a stellar 81.80% rise when compared to ₹8.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Cupid Ltd. reported revenues at ₹64.75 crore during Q1FY25, which also surged 47.06% compared to ₹44.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The net profit was lifted by sharp improvement in operating performance.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, at ₹16.47, grew 147.4% compared to ₹6.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

After a strong Q1 FY26 performance, the Cupid Limited management reaffirmed the revenue guidance of ₹335 Crore for FY26.

Sees sustained growth and traction in its B2C FMCG segment with an ₹100 Crore-plus target from this segment in FY26.

A favorable ₹ exchange rate coupled with its most robust International Order Book and Order Pipeline are notable tailwinds for Cupid Limited in FY26.

Cupid Limited’s business remains fully insulated from any global trade and tariff barriers, highlighted the management.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director, in a statement has said that, “This strong performance reaffirms our belief that FY26 will be Cupid Limited's strongest year yet in its history. It reflects the power of our focused strategy, operational discipline, and the unwavering dedication of the entire Cupid team. With a strong order book in hand, we are well-positioned to achieve our targeted turnover."

Multibagger stock Cupid share price movement The CUPID share price opened at ₹171.50 on the BSE on Monday, higher than the previous session's closing price of ₹167.80. The Cupid share price touched intraday highs of ₹173.10 on Monday. The Cupid share price has risen 163% year to date and is up 1257% in 5 years, having given multibagger returns to the investors.