Multibagger stock Cupid jumps 11% despite selling pressure in Indian stock market

Multibagger small-cap stock Cupid rallied 11% in intraday deals on Tuesday, January 6, snapping its two-day losing run, despite a weak sentiment in the Indian stock market.

The number of buy orders on BSE and NSE was nearly twice the number of sell orders, as buying returned in the shares of Cupid.

Cupid shares jumped to the day's high of ₹394 on the BSE, rising as much as 10.98%, as against its last closing price of ₹390.10. At the same time, the BSE Sensex slumped 480 points or 0.56% to below the 85,000 mark in intraday deals today amid a massive selloff in Reliance, HDFC Bank and Trent shares.

Ahead of today’s rebound, the small-cap stock had dropped around 26% in two days following 13 straight sessions of buying.

Cupid Q3 business update Cupid, which entered the ASM framework recently, posted a strong business update for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year last week.

In an exchange filing dated January 2, the company announced that it expects Q3 FY26 to be its best-performing quarter to date, driven by continued demand strength and smooth operational execution.

It further stressed that its order book stands at its highest level so far, providing clear visibility for performance in the coming quarters.

Additionally, the management remains confident of exceeding its earlier FY26 guidance of ₹335 crore in revenue and ₹100 crore in PAT, supported by operating efficiencies, stable demand, and execution progress.

Cupid, a manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, said its foray into FMCG continues to see growing demand, supported by expanding retail presence in the personal care and wellness categories. Recently launched products such as Petroleum Jelly, Face Wash, and Talcum Powder have received encouraging consumer response, it said.

The firm is strengthening its presence in the GCC region and has bagged the board's nod last month to set up a FMCG manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Cupid share price trend Cupid remains a multibagger stock despite recent price volatility. According to Trendlyne data, the stock rose 580% in 2025, emerging as one of the top-performing small-caps last year and extending its annual bull run to its fourth year in a row.

As of 12.30 pm, Cupid share price was trading at ₹426, up 9.20% on the BSE.