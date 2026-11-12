Multibagger stock: Cupid shares jump 10% as profit soars 133% in Q2 results 2026; already up 262% in 2026 — What's next?

Cupid share price surged 10% to touch all-time high of ₹389 apiece on the BSE, on Thursday, 12 November, after the company reported a strong set of Q2 FY27 results, driven by robust growth in its domestic consumer healthcare and FMCG operations, along with steady demand in international markets.

The company’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹56.22 crore in the September quarter, marking a 133% year-on-year increase from ₹24.13 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 122% to ₹187.86 crore.

For the first half of FY27, Cupid’s net profit rose 156% year-on-year to ₹100.37 crore, compared with ₹39.14 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue increased 137% to ₹342.58 crore.

EBITDA for H1 FY27 stood at ₹114.83 crore, up 156% from a year earlier. In Q2, EBITDA came in at ₹54.77 crore, with an operating margin of 29%.

Domestic consumer business drives growth A key contributor to Cupid’s performance was the expanding share of its domestic consumer healthcare and FMCG operations. The domestic business generated ₹224.64 crore in H1 FY27, accounting for 67% of total sales, compared with 41% in FY26.

Within this, the Consumer Healthcare and FMCG segment contributed ₹166.88 crore, or 49% of first-half sales, reflecting the growing scale of the company’s consumer portfolio.

The international business accounted for the remaining ₹112.73 crore, contributing 33% of H1 FY27 sales. Demand from institutional customers, including supplies under the PFSCM agreement and South Africa’s 2025–30 national programme, supported the segment.

Cupid also benefited from price revisions across its export portfolio, which helped improve realisations during the first half. The company said it remains focused on strengthening its product mix, improving sourcing efficiencies and gaining economies of scale as it expands its consumer business through organised retail channels.

V2 Retail, Style Baazar partnerships to expand reach Cupid is stepping up its push into India's organised retail market through partnerships with established retail chains.

On 4 November 2026, the company entered into a long-term exclusive retail partnership with V2 Retail, adding another channel for distributing its consumer products.

Its tie-up with Style Baazar is also expected to expand significantly. Cupid’s Consumer Healthcare and FMCG portfolio is expected to be available across more than 290 Style Baazar stores. The retailer’s network is projected to grow to more than 500 stores in the next two to three years.

Cupid expects the Style Baazar partnership to generate around ₹200 crore in FY27, with the annual business contribution potentially scaling up to more than ₹500 crore over the next few years.

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Cupid raises FY27–FY29 revenue and profit targets Following its strong first-half performance and improved business visibility, Cupid has significantly raised its financial targets for FY27 and the following two years.

For FY27, the company now expects revenue of at least ₹880 crore and net profit of ₹275 crore or more. These projections are substantially higher than its earlier estimates of ₹600 crore in revenue and ₹180 crore in net profit.

The company has also outlined an ambitious growth trajectory for the subsequent years. For FY28, it expects revenue to reach at least ₹1,305 crore, with net profit of approximately ₹390 crore.

For FY29, Cupid is targeting revenue of more than ₹1,950 crore and net profit of around ₹605 crore.

Cupid share price today Cupid share price today opened at ₹360.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹389 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹356 per share.

Cupid shares have gained 11.21% over the past week and 18.42% in the last two weeks. The stock has advanced 31.07% over three months and delivered a sharp 217.11% gain in six months. Its rally has been even stronger over the longer term, with the shares surging 261.88% so far in 2026 and 579.12% over the past year.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research, SAHI, said Cupid is trading at an all-time high after breaking out of a cup and handle structure in today's session. The stock is now in uncharted territory, and when a stock moves like this, there is usually strong potential for it to continue on the upside. The volume is backing the move, which adds conviction to the breakout. Near term, the stock can edge towards ₹415, which is the next immediate resistance. As long as it holds above the breakout zone, the structure stays positive.