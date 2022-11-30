Multibagger stock declares 1:1 bonus shares, share price surges by 5%2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 08:58 PM IST
With a market cap of ₹1,718.71 Cr., KPI Green Energy Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the power sector. With over 14 years of expertise in the industry, KPI Green Energy is one of the top Solar EPC companies. The company's Board of Directors decided to enhance the company's authorised share capital from Rs. 20 Cr to Rs. 40 Cr, among other things, to meet the Bonus, and has declared 1:1 bonus shares.