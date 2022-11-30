Multibagger stock declares 1:1 bonus shares, share price surges by 5%

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulation'), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 30, 2022 commenced at 3.35 p.m. & concluded on 4.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company wherein Board of Directors, inter alia, has: 1. Considered, approved and recommended Ordinary Resolution through postal ballot to increase in authorized share capital of the company inter alia to accommodate the Bonus, from Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores) to Rs. 40,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Crores Only) and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. Considered, approved and recommended Ordinary Resolution through postal ballot for the Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot."