Multibagger stock declares 1:4 bonus issue & 1:10 stock split, up 145% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 05:21 PM IST
- Kenvi Jewels Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹59.48 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector.
Kenvi Jewels Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹59.48 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector. The shares of the company touched the 5% upper circuit limit on Friday's closing after the Board of the Kenvi Jewels 1:4 bonus issue & 1:10 stock split corporate actions.
