Multibagger stock declares 1:4 bonus issue & 1:10 stock split, up 145% in 1 year

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors considered and approved the “1. Approval for stock split (sub-division of equity shares) of Company's 01 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 01/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Postal Ballot and other approvals as may be required. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange. 2. Issuance of Bonus issue of equity shares in proportion of 01 (one) equity share of Rs. 01/- each for every 04 (Four) equity shares of Rs. 01/- each held by the shareholder of the Company as on record date, subject to the approval of shareholders by Postal Ballot. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange."’