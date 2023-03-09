Multibagger stock declares 1:4 bonus issue & stock split, up 1000% in 1 year3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:43 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹281.25 Cr, IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the commercial services industry.
With a market valuation of ₹281.25 Cr, IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the commercial services industry. The corporation is engaged in the business of trading bonds, stocks, and other financial instruments. The company has declared dual benefits for its eligible shareholders by issuing bonus shares and stock split. The company has declared bonus issue in a 1:4 ratio and stock split in a 1:10 ratio in order to enhance the liquidity flow of its shares in the market.
