Multibagger stock declares 1:4 bonus issue & stock split, up 1000% in 1 year

The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e. March 09, 2023, said in a regulatory filing that they have considered “Approval for stock split (sub-division of equity shares) of Company's 01 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 01/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Postal Ballot and other approvals as may be required. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange."