Multibagger stock declares 1:5 rights issue, record date falling next week

With a market worth of Rs. 47.26 Cr., Roni Households Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the services industry. The company is dealing in household items made of plastic and plastic granules. The company provides a wide selection of plastic granules that are utilised by several plastic industries to create a variety of refined products. The firm announced a 1:5 rights issue, with the record date set for Friday, November 25, 2022.

