Multibagger stock declares 1:5 stock split after rallying over 150% YTD

The Board of Directors of the company said today in a stock exchange filing that “In furtherance to our intimation dated November 23rd, 2022 and in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e., December 12th, 2022, have inter-alia considered and approved Sub-divison (split) of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders’ approval. Further, the record date for the purpose of sub-division of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division from the members through postal ballot and will be intimated in due course."