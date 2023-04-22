Multibagger stock declares 100% dividend, scrip rallies over 2000% in 3 years

On Friday, the shares of Rajratan Global closed on the NSE at ₹860 apiece, down by 2.49% from the previous close of ₹881.95. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 2,206.87% over the past five years and 2,010.23% during the past three years. The stock has gained 36.51% over the past year, but YTD, it has fallen 3.65% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,409.90 on (08-Sep-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹539.40 on (17-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, Rajratan Global Wire recorded a promoter shareholding of 65.10%, FIIs stake of 0.62%, DIIs stake of 8.03% and a public stake of 26.23%.