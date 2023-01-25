Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock declares 125% dividend, PAT jumps 171% in Q3

Multibagger stock declares 125% dividend, PAT jumps 171% in Q3

2 min read . 04:26 PM IST
On the BSE, the shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited closed today at 546.45 apiece level, up by 3.13% from the previous close of 529.85.

  • With a market cap of 3,573.39 Cr, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial sector.

With a market cap of 3,573.39 Cr, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial sector. With a product line that includes air compressors, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, process gas systems, vapour absorption systems, and industrial gearboxes, the company provides services to numerous industries, including oil, gas, steel, cement, food and beverage, railways, defence, and marine.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at the said Meeting also declared an interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50 (125%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23 which shall be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS) or vide dividend warrants, as the case may be. The record date to determine the eligibility for payment of the aforesaid interim dividend is fixed as Tuesday, February 7, 2023."

The company reported net revenue of 312.28 crore Cr in Q3FY23 as compared to 227.28 crore Cr reported in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 37.39%. The company recorded net expenses of 270.87 crore Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 213.85 crore recorded in the quarter ended December 2021. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reported a net profit of 32.85 Cr in Q3FY23 as against 12.11 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, representing a growth of 171.26%. The company's EPS per share stood at 5.09 as against 1.88 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

On the BSE, the shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited closed today at 546.45 apiece level, up by 3.13% from the previous close of 529.85. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,99,682 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 195.00% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 232% during the past three years. The stock has climbed 17.22% over the past year, and it has risen 3.89% year-to-date (YTD) in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 654.00 on (21/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of 376.25 on (22/02/2022). For the quarter ended December 2022, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 39.10% and a public stake of 60.90%.

