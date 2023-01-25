Multibagger stock declares 125% dividend, PAT jumps 171% in Q3

On the BSE, the shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited closed today at ₹546.45 apiece level, up by 3.13% from the previous close of ₹529.85. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,99,682 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 195.00% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 232% during the past three years. The stock has climbed 17.22% over the past year, and it has risen 3.89% year-to-date (YTD) in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹654.00 on (21/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹376.25 on (22/02/2022). For the quarter ended December 2022, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 39.10% and a public stake of 60.90%.