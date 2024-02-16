Multibagger stock declares 6:11 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split after 425% rally in one year
Multibagger stock: In the last one year, the small-cap stock has risen from around ₹86 to ₹452 per share level on the BSE
Multibagger stock: Shares of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. In this time, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹86 to ₹452 apiece level on BSE, delivering over 425 percent returns to its positional investors. However, the company board has announced one more news for its shareholders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started