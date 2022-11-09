Multibagger stock declares an interim dividend and a special dividend for FY23

On a standalone basis, the revenue from operations grew by 14.6% to ₹1,218.19 crores for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2022, from ₹1,063.07 crores for the same quarter last year. Domestic sales rose dramatically by 21% during the quarter that ended on September 30, 2022, reaching Rs. 802.45 crores as opposed to Rs. 663.26 crores the year before. In Q2FY23, export sales increased by 4.1% to ₹377.78 crores from ₹362.81 crores in Q2FY22. The company has reported earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes (EBITDA) for Q2FY23 at Rs. 193.22 crores as against Rs. 200.95 crores during the same period in the previous year. For the quarter that ended on September 30, 2022, the Profit before Tax (PBT) was Rs. 149.46 crores as opposed to Rs. 160.86 crores for the year-ago quarter. The net profit for Q2FY23 was at ₹111.75 crores as against a net profit of Rs. 120.16 Crores in Q2FY22. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY23 amounted to Rs. 5.32 and was Rs. 5.72 in Q2FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}