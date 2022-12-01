Multibagger stock declares buyback of ₹10 lakh shares at a premium of 33%3 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 03:18 PM IST
With a market worth of Rs. 2,267.95 Cr., Cosmo First Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the packaging industry. In a wide range of specialty films for flexible packaging, lamination, labelling, and industrial applications, Cosmo Films is a major player globally. The firm today announced yet another voluntary and proportionate buyback of fully paid-up equity shares obtained through the tender mechanism from the company's existing shareholders. The buyback price has been set at Rs. 1,070 for each equity share, representing a 33.28 per cent premium over Wednesday's closing price. The buyback will be up to 10.09 lakh shares at a size of ₹108 crores. The Board fixed December 14th, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the buyback.