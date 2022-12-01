Multibagger stock declares buyback of 10 lakh shares at a premium of 33%

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In furtherance to our intimation dated November 28, 2022 and in terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. December 01, 2022 has inter alia, approved Buyback of fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each not exceeding 10,09,345 Equity Shares (representing 3.70%. of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2022 adjusted for Bonus Issue in June 2022) at a price of Rs. 1070/-per Equity Share (the "Buy Back Offer Price") payable in cash for an aggregate maximum amount not exceeding Rs.108,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Eight Crore), excluding taxes payable under Income Tax Act, 1961 and any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buyback viz., brokerage, costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as securities transaction tax and goods and services tax (if any), stamp duty, advisors fees, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses and charges which represents 9.95% and 9.22% of the aggregate paid-up share capital and free reserves as per the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company respectively, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Buyback"), on a proportionate basis, from all the shareholders of the Company who hold Equity Shares as of the Record Date through the "Tender Offer" route as prescribed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buyback Regulations") and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder (the "Act")."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}