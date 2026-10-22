Multibagger stock declares Q2 results 2026 date: Up 750% in 10 years with history of dividend, stock-split; do you own?

Multibagger stock | Q2 Results 2026 | Dividend Stock | Stock Split: KPR Mill shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced over the years. The stock has been under pressure this month, but it is one of those rare stocks, which has outperformed the key benchmark indices in YTD, generating alpha returns in double digits. The multibagger stock has delivered 12% returns in YTd and 140% in 5 years. However, over the last decade, the multibagger stock has surged from around ₹85.50 to ₹1,022 per share, clocking a nearly 750% rise. The multibagger stock is in the news for the September 2026 quarter numbers. The company board has declared the Q2 results 2026 date on 28 October 2026. Investors are expected to wait for the Q2 earnings announcement, as the multibagger stock has a strong history of rewarding shareholders with dividends. The stock has a history of share buybacks and stock split.

KPR Mill Q2 results 2026 date The multtibagger stock informed the exchanges about the board meeting schedule, saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28" October, 2026 at 10.30 A.M. at the Corporate Office located at First Floor, Srivari Shrimat, 1045, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore — 641018 to consider, amongst other subjects, the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Half-year ended 30t September, 2026."

KPR Mill dividend history The multibagger stock has a strong history of paying dividends to its shareholders. According to information available on the BSE website, the KPR Mill board has been announcing dividends continuously since 2007. In 2026, KPR Mill shares have traded ex-dividend twice, on 13 February 2026 and 20 July 2026, to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of a dividend of ₹2.50 per share on each occasion.

In 2025, the multibagger stock traded ex-dividend twice. In 2025, KPR Mill shares have traded ex-dividend twice, on 7 February 2025 and 23 July 2025, to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of a dividend of ₹2.50 per share on each occasion.

Likewise, in 2024, KPR Mill shares have traded ex-dividend twice, on 13 February 2024 and 15 July 2024, to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of a dividend of ₹2.50 per share on each occasion.

KPR Mill stock-split history KPR Mill shares have traded ex-date twice for stock splits. The multibagger stock first announced a 1:2 stock split, setting the split record date on 30 November 2016. Later on, the multibagger stock announced a 1:5 stock split, setting the split record date on 27 September 2021.

KPR Mill share buyback history The company's board has a strong history of declaring share buybacks. It announced a share buyback in 2016, setting the record date on 31 December 2016. Later, in 2018, the KPR Mill board again declared a share buyback, setting the record date on 07 March 2018. It also declared a share buyback in 2019. The last time the company declared a share buyback was in 2022, with the record date set for 19 February 2022.