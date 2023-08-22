Multibagger stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares after 2500% rally in three years. Do you own?2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Multibagger stock has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 7th September 2023
Bonus shares 2023: JTL Industries shares have delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In last three years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹15.50 to ₹398 apiece levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of 2500 per cent return to its positional shareholders in this time. However, there is a piece of stock market news for JTL Industries shareholders. The board of directors of the company has declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and it has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 7th September 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started