Bonus shares 2023: JTL Industries shares have delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In last three years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹15.50 to ₹398 apiece levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of 2500 per cent return to its positional shareholders in this time. However, there is a piece of stock market news for JTL Industries shareholders. The board of directors of the company has declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and it has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 7th September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JTL Industries bonus shares 2023 record date The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the bonus share record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Thursday, the 07th day of September, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus equity share of Rs. 2/- each for every one existing equity share of Rs. 2/- each held subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 30th August, 2023."

JTL Industries bonus shares 2023 In one of its previous exchange filings, this multibagger stock had informed Indian bourses about bonus shares citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (the "Listing Regulations"), We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 29th day of July, 2023, has, inter alia Approved the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1(one) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) equity shares held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date , subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained in the ensuing AGM." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JTL Industries Q1 results 2023 Steel pipe maker company reported total income of ₹505.5697 crore during April to June 2023 quarter as compared to ₹473.0924 crore during Q4FY23. The small-cap company posted net profit of ₹25.3699 crore in recently ended June 2023 quarter against a net profit of ₹36.6512 crore for the period ended March 31, 2023.