Multibagger stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares. Details here

Multibagger stock Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has announced the record date for its bonus share issue as February 14, 2025.

"Allotment Committee of the Company has fixed Friday, 14th February, 2025 as the “Record Date” to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of allotment of 150,082,917 bonus equity shares of Re 1/- each in the ratio of 1:1," Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said in an exchange filing post market hours on Thursday.

This means that shareholders whose names will be on record as on February 14 will be entitled to receive bonus shares of the company.

Apart from the record date, the company also intimated the date of allotment as February 17, with the effective listing date as February 18.

Bonus Share Details Transformers and Rectifiers (India) on January 8 announced the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, along with its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

The 1:1 bonus shares mean that investors will receive one free share for every one unit held by them at no additional cost.

Stock Price Trend Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a well-known multibagger stock on Dalal Street, delivering mind-boggling returns to its investors.

The stock in the last five years has moved from ₹5.21 apiece to ₹896.20 today, delivering a significant return of 17,101% to its investors.

Today, the stock gained 5% to hit the upper price band of ₹896.20 apiece on the BSE, extending its rally to the third straight session. At 1.35 pm, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price was trading at ₹885.85 apiece, up 3.78%.

