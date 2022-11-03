Multibagger stock declares record date for 2:1 bonus shares: Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 07:45 PM IST
A small-cap company with a market worth of ₹416.83 crore, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. operates in the packaging sector. The company is India's leading manufacturer and exporter of FIBC, Big Bags, and Food Grade FIBC (BRC & ISO 22000 Certified), Pond Liner, Tarpaulin, BOPP Bags, PP Fabric, PP Woven Sacks, Conductive Bags, Conductive Liners, and Baffle Liners. In their meeting held on 03rd November 2022, the Board of Directors declared record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of 2:1 bonus shares.