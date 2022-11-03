A small-cap company with a market worth of ₹416.83 crore, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. operates in the packaging sector. The company is India's leading manufacturer and exporter of FIBC, Big Bags, and Food Grade FIBC (BRC & ISO 22000 Certified), Pond Liner, Tarpaulin, BOPP Bags, PP Fabric, PP Woven Sacks, Conductive Bags, Conductive Liners, and Baffle Liners. In their meeting held on 03rd November 2022, the Board of Directors declared record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of 2:1 bonus shares.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to the provision of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has fixed Saturday, 19th November, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 2 (Two) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid equity share(s) of Rs. 10/- each held by its Members subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuring 1/2022-23 Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 15th Day of November, 2022."

Through bonus shares, a total of 2,66,34,800 equity shares of ₹10 apiece are proposed to be granted. The bonus shares will be credited or distributed no later than December 21, 2022, or within two months of the Board's approval.

The shares of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd closed today at ₹313.00 apiece, down by 2.70% from the previous close of ₹321.70. In trade today, the stock recorded a total volume of 9,929 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹34.55 on July 15, 2016, to the current market price, a rise of 805.93%, the highest level ever. The stock price has risen over the past five years from ₹44.90 on November 10, 2017, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 597.10%. The stock price climbed over the last three years from ₹52.95 on November 4, 2019, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 440.33%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 55.72% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 16.83% so far in 2022. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 58.66% for the quarter that ended in September, or Q2FY23, and a public shareholding of 41.34%.