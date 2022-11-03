Multibagger stock declares record date for 2:1 bonus shares: Do you own?

The shares of Commercial Syn Bags Ltd closed today at ₹313.00 apiece, down by 2.70% from the previous close of ₹321.70. In trade today, the stock recorded a total volume of 9,929 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹34.55 on July 15, 2016, to the current market price, a rise of 805.93%, the highest level ever. The stock price has risen over the past five years from ₹44.90 on November 10, 2017, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 597.10%. The stock price climbed over the last three years from ₹52.95 on November 4, 2019, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 440.33%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 55.72% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 16.83% so far in 2022. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 58.66% for the quarter that ended in September, or Q2FY23, and a public shareholding of 41.34%.