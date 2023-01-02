Multibagger stock declares 40.77 Cr rights issue, scrip ended on a green note

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Further to our intimation dated 27th December 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the Board of Directors of Nitta Gelatin India Limited (‘the Company’) at its meeting held today, i.e., 2nd January, 2023, inter alia, has approved the issuance of equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each, on a Rights basis to eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date (to be determined and notified later) for an amount of upto Rs. 40.77 Crores (the “Rights Issue"), in accordance with the relevant SEBI Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable subject laws/regulations and to such regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required as part financing of our expansion project."