Multibagger stock declares share buyback worth ₹21 Cr at a premium of 15%2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 07:28 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹1,317.20 Cr, KDDL LTD is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹1,317.20 Cr, KDDL LTD is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. KDDL is a well-known Indian company that specialises in the production of watch components. Through its subsidiary, Ethos Limited, KDDL also operates the largest luxury watch retail network in India. A share buyback operation worth up to ₹21 crore has been announced by the firm via an open market deal, with a price per share of up to ₹1,200. This buyback presently commands a premium of 15.60% over the stock's Friday closing price.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×