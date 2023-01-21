Multibagger stock declares share buyback worth 21 Cr at a premium of 15%

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved the proposal of Buyback of fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each of the Company at a price not exceeding Rs. 1200/- (Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred only) per equity share ("Maximum Buyback Price") and for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2100 lakhs (Rupees Twenty One Hundred Lakhs only) ("Maximum Buyback Size"), from the shareholders of the Company (other than the promoters, the promoters group and persons in control of the Company) payable in cash via "Open Market" route through the stock exchange mechanism which is less than 10% of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves of the Company."