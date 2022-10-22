With a market valuation of ₹24,962.74 crore, Atul Ltd. is a large-cap company in the chemical industry. The company is an integrated chemical corporation that provides services to around 4,000 customers from 30 different sectors worldwide. One of India's leading integrated chemical firms is Atul. Along with releasing its Q2 results, the company also declared a special interim dividend for its shareholders of ₹7.50 per share.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company has approved and declared special interim dividend of ₹7.50/- (Rupees seven and fifty paise) per equity share to commemorate the 75th anniversary of incorporation of the Company. Further, pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, November 03, 2022 has been fixed as record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive special interim dividend. The date for payment of interim dividend will be on or after November 09, 2022."

On Friday the company informed stock exchanges by saying that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, November 03, 2022 has been fixed as record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive special interim dividend as declared by the Board in its meeting held today."

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹168.30 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹148.82 Cr in Q2FY22 representing a YoY growth of 13%. The company reported a total income of ₹1,427.29 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1,241.22 Cr in Q2FY22 representing a YoY growth of 15%. The company reported a total expense of ₹1,207.54 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1,043.72 Cr in Q2FY22 representing a YoY growth of 15.69%. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹219.75 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹197.50 Cr in Q2FY22 representing a YoY growth of 11.26%.

The closing price of Atul Ltd's shares on Friday was ₹8,474.00 a piece, which was 2.10% lower than the previous close of ₹8,655.95. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 34,407 shares, the stock had a total volume of 97,302 shares on Friday. The stock's multibagger return for the previous five years was 258.36%, and over the previous three years, it was 100.09%. The stock has dropped 12.18% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has declined 6.29% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 45.06%, FIIs holding of 9.20%, DIIs holding of 23.41% and public shareholding of 22.32%.