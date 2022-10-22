Multibagger stock declares special interim dividend, PAT jumps 13% in Q2

The closing price of Atul Ltd's shares on Friday was ₹8,474.00 a piece, which was 2.10% lower than the previous close of ₹8,655.95. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 34,407 shares, the stock had a total volume of 97,302 shares on Friday. The stock's multibagger return for the previous five years was 258.36%, and over the previous three years, it was 100.09%. The stock has dropped 12.18% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has declined 6.29% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 45.06%, FIIs holding of 9.20%, DIIs holding of 23.41% and public shareholding of 22.32%.