Deepak Fertilisers on Friday posted an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹435.6 crore in the first quarter ended June quarter on strong sales. Its net profit stood at ₹130.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income increased by over 59% to ₹3,042 crore in the April-June period as against ₹1,908 crore in the same quarter last year.