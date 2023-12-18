Multibagger stock: Dev IT share price hits life-time high after this acquisition update. Do you own?
Multibagger stock: Dev IT shares have been in uptrend after ushering in FY23
Multibagger stock: Dev IT shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. This small-cap IT company stock has been in uptrend after ushering in FY23. In these near 20 months, this stock has risen from around ₹62.50 to ₹165.65 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 165 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. However, it seems that the multibagger IT stock still possess some steam in it.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started