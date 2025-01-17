From ₹20 to ₹123: This small-cap multibagger stock surges over 500% in a year. Do you own?

Diamond Power Infrastructure has seen impressive stock growth, with a 516% increase over the past year and 4,400% over 16 months. The company, a major power cable manufacturer, is poised to benefit from rising demand in renewable energy, infrastructure projects, and electric vehicle markets.

A Ksheerasagar
Published17 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Multibagger Stock: Diamond Power Infra records over 500% gain in a year, soars 4,400% in 16 months(Pixabay)

Multibagger Stock: Investing in the stock market can yield substantial rewards when the right stocks are chosen, but it can also lead to disappointing outcomes if investments are made unwisely. Fortunately, shareholders of Diamond Power Infrastructure have reasons to celebrate, as the shares of this company delivered phenomenal returns.

The stock has been on a winning run in recent years, with a 516% gain over the last year, spiking from 19.90 to the current market price of 122.60. Zooming out, the stock has delivered stellar returns of 4,400% over the last 16 months.

Advertisement

Diamond Power Infrastructure is small-cap stock with a market capitalisation of 6,500 crore. The company is a leading manufacturer of power cables, including LV, MV, EHV, and conductors. Its products play a critical role in projects related to power generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and various industrial applications. The company supplies cables to government distribution companies (discoms), private discoms, private EPC contractors, industrial clients, and export markets.

Also Read | Polycab India is wired for growth and the stock reflects it

The company is poised to benefit from the growing demand for renewable energy technologies, such as wind and solar power, which require power cables for transmission.

Advertisement

Moreover, increasing government investments in infrastructure development projects, including smart cities, highways, and railways, are expected to further drive demand. The rising adoption of electric vehicles, which require charging infrastructure and power cables, presents yet another significant growth opportunity.

According to various reports, the Indian wire and cable market has surged to approximately 750 billion in FY 2022-23, up from 335 billion in FY 2014-15. The industry is estimated to have registered a volume growth of around 10% between FY15 and FY23.

Advertisement
Also Read | Cables & Wires: 4 reasons why UBS considers it to be best play among Durables

Looking ahead, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% through FY27, reaching 1,200 billion, fueled by higher government spending on infrastructure, growth in the real estate sector, and increased private capital expenditure.

The conductor market in India is also experiencing remarkable growth. In 2023, the market was valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8–10% between 2023 and 2028, with an anticipated market value of USD 2.2 to 2.5 billion by 2028.

Advertisement

Government initiatives are further driving demand for conductors, particularly in rural areas. Schemes like the Saubhagya Scheme, aimed at universal electrification, and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), designed to improve rural electrification and power infrastructure, are playing a vital role in supporting this growth trajectory.

Also Read | Expert view: Manufacturing, capital goods to remain high-growth sectors in 2025

Strategic expansion plans

The company during FY24 identified significant growth opportunities in the solar and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy solutions and electric mobility.

To meet the increasing demand and capitalise on market opportunities, it is planning significant expansions in both the solar wire and cable market as well as the EV cable market over the next three years.

Advertisement
Also Read | ACME Solar Holdings shares rise 5% on commissioning 90 MW capacity in Rajasthan

These includes increasing its manufacturing capacity to produce a broader range of high-quality cables that meet the evolving needs of these sectors. By expanding production capabilities, the company aims to strengthen its market presence and ensure a reliable supply of advanced cable solutions.

Diamond Power is looking to enter new markets by leveraging its expanded capacity and strategic partnerships, involving exploring opportunities in emerging markets with high potential for solar and EV adoption, as per the company's FY24 annual report.

Advertisement
Also Read | Adani Green Energy share price extends rally to 2nd day, jumps another 7%

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsFrom ₹20 to ₹123: This small-cap multibagger stock surges over 500% in a year. Do you own?
First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts