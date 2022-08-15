Multibagger pharma stock down 30% from highs. Should you buy?

“DIVI delivered an in-line earnings in 1QFY23. While traction in Custom Synthesis (CS) has toned down in 1QFY23, there has been a pick-up in the sale of Nutraceuticals. Also, the completion of additional capacity will drive a better sales run-rate in the Generics segment," said brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal while maintaining buy rating on Divis Labs shares with a target price of ₹4,340 apiece.