Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennai-based ace investor is known for investing in low-priced stocks that tend to given stellar return in long-term. Nitin Spinners share is one such Dolly Khanna share, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. This Dolly Khanna stock has doubled shareholders money in last 6 months, tripled shareholders money in year-to-date time whereas in last 10 years, it surged from ₹6.20 (close price on NSE on 11 November 2011) to ₹259.40 apiece levels (close price on 18th November 2021 on NSE), delivering around 4100 per cent return in this period.

Nitin Spinners share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, it surged from around ₹227 to 259.40 in one month, logging near 14 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this Dolly Khanna portfolio share shot up from around ₹120 to ₹259.40 per share levels, giving around 115 per cent return to its shareholders. This multibagger stock has risen from ₹72 to ₹259.40 levels in year-to-date time, logging 260 per cent return in 2021. In last one year, Nitin Spinners share price has risen from ₹49.55 to ₹259.40 per share levels, yielding near 425 per cent rise in this period.

Similarly, in last 5 years, this Dolly Khanna share price has appreciated from near ₹70 to ₹259.40 levels, delivering around 280 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last 10 years, it has risen from ₹6.20 to ₹259.40, rising around 41 times in this period.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Nitin Spinners

According to Nitin Spinners shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna raised her stake in the company from 1.24 per cent to 1.64 per cent. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for Q2FY22, Dolly Khanna holds 9,23,373 company shares or 1.64 per cent company stake whereas her holding in the company in April to June 2021 shareholding pattern was at 6,95,095 shares or 1.24 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company.

