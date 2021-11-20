As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, it surged from around ₹227 to 259.40 in one month, logging near 14 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this Dolly Khanna portfolio share shot up from around ₹120 to ₹259.40 per share levels, giving around 115 per cent return to its shareholders. This multibagger stock has risen from ₹72 to ₹259.40 levels in year-to-date time, logging 260 per cent return in 2021. In last one year, Nitin Spinners share price has risen from ₹49.55 to ₹259.40 per share levels, yielding near 425 per cent rise in this period.

