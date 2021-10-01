Multibagger stock: Dolly Khanna share gives 220% return in 2021. Do you own?

Expecting further rise in this multibagger stock; Rahul Sharma, Co-founder at Equity99 said, "Company has a super ROCE of 29.4 per cent & ROE of 22.7 per cent. Company reduced its debt by 75 per cent in FY21 and is almost debt-free with a DE ratio of 0.03. Company's PAT has grown at 98 per cent CAGR over the last 3 years. It has been consistently generating positive Operating cash flows and has been investing it which can be seen in its fixed assets column which increased from 43 crore to 72 crore. Company is available at a PE multiple of just 9.69 against industry PE multiple of 11.7. We expect this counter to reach target price of ₹375 apiece."