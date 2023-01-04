Venus Pipes IPO was launched in May 2022 at a price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. Venus Pipes shares listed at ₹335 on BSE and at ₹337 on NSE, delivering around 3 per cent listing premium to its allottees. However, those allottees who remained invested in the stock after flat listing and they are still invested in Venus Pipes shares, their money has got more than doubled within one year of listing because Venus Pipes share price ended on Tuesday at ₹724.35 on NSE, around 115 per cent higher from its listing price and near 122 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹326 apiece. So, Venus Pipes shares have doubled money of its allottees and shareholders in near 7 months of its listing.