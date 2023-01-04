Multibagger stock doubles allottees money within one year of listing. Is more steam left?2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Public offer of this company was launched in May 2022 at a price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share
Multibagger stock: Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. This multibagger stock has doubled money of both shareholders and allottees within one year of its listing on BSE and NSE. This is one of those IPOs in 2022 that had a flat listing but after listing, the stock has given sharp upside movement.
Venus Pipes IPO was launched in May 2022 at a price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. Venus Pipes shares listed at ₹335 on BSE and at ₹337 on NSE, delivering around 3 per cent listing premium to its allottees. However, those allottees who remained invested in the stock after flat listing and they are still invested in Venus Pipes shares, their money has got more than doubled within one year of listing because Venus Pipes share price ended on Tuesday at ₹724.35 on NSE, around 115 per cent higher from its listing price and near 122 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹326 apiece. So, Venus Pipes shares have doubled money of its allottees and shareholders in near 7 months of its listing.
According to stock market experts, Venus Pipes shares are in uptrend and there are still much steam left in the stock. In October 2022 Nuvama had given 'buy' tag to the scrip with 2-mopnth target of ₹862 citing, "We find Venus’s journey commendable considering its rapid scale-up in an industry characterised by long gestation, w.r.t various approval. We attribute this to promoter’s extensive industry experience (15+ years) prior to incorporation of the company. PAT has doubled over FY19–22. Moreover, we estimate a run-rate of ~50% CAGR in PAT over FY22–25E driven by trebling of capacity, backward integration and improved product mix. The anticipated strong growth and structurally improving business dynamics thereafter (capex upswing, increasing imports and export growth) impel us to assign a target PE of 24x FY24E (15% discount to leader Ratnamani), which yields a TP of ₹862; initiate at ‘BUY’."
Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India also believes that Venus Pipes shares may continue its rally in short to medium term. "Venus Pipes is looking attractive on daily and weekly chart patterns. The counter is experiencing an increase in trading volumes well supporting an up move in near term. The momentum indicators and oscillators are suggesting a medium term target of ₹790 and ₹850 levels," said Ravi Singh of Share India.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
