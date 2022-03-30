This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: Board of Directors of the company has recommended interim dividend of ₹20 (i.e., 200 per cent) per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2021-2022
Dividend paying stock: EKI Energy share price has surged more than 5150 per cent in last one year. However, good news for shareholders of this multibagger stock doesn't end here only. Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services has recommended interim dividend of ₹20 (i.e., 200 per cent) per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2021-2022. Board of Directors of the company considered and recommended interim divided at its meeting held on 28th March 2022. Record date to determine shareholders for interim dividend payment has been fixed on 8th April 2022.
In its exchange communication EKI Energy said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., March 28, 2022, inter-alia considered and: Recommended Interim dividend of Rs. 20/- (i.e., 200%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2021-2022; Fixed the record date for determining the shareholders entitled for the Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2022, as approved by the board shall be Friday, April 08, 2022."
BSE SME stock has been giving whopping return to its shareholders since its listing date. The public offer of the company had come in March 2021 at a fixed price band of ₹100 to ₹102 per equity share. The public issue made a dream debut at near 40 per cent premium and it has been giving stellar return to its shareholders since listing on 7th April 2021. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹147 to ₹7751.55 apiece levels, logging more than 5150 per cent rise in this period. However, since its listing, this multibagger stock has delivered around 4700 per cent to its shareholders.
If an allottee of EKI Energy IPO had remained invested in this stock after strong debut, its return on investment would have been around 7500 per cent ( ₹102 to ₹7751.55 apiece) in these near two years.
