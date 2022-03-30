BSE SME stock has been giving whopping return to its shareholders since its listing date. The public offer of the company had come in March 2021 at a fixed price band of ₹100 to ₹102 per equity share. The public issue made a dream debut at near 40 per cent premium and it has been giving stellar return to its shareholders since listing on 7th April 2021. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹147 to ₹7751.55 apiece levels, logging more than 5150 per cent rise in this period. However, since its listing, this multibagger stock has delivered around 4700 per cent to its shareholders.