Multibagger stock: Electrosteel Castings zoomed over 380% in a year; is there more upside left?
Electrosteel Castings (ELSC) demonstrates exceptional growth in the Indian stock market, with its stock price surging by 382% in a year. As the market leader, ELSC benefits from government water initiatives and strong international demand for DI pipes.
Over the past year, the Indian stock market has seen remarkable growth, with many stocks generating significant returns for investors. Among the standout performers during this bullish phase are mid and small-cap companies, with their stock prices surging anywhere from 1x to 10x. One notable performer in this space was Electrosteel Castings (ELSC).
