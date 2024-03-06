Electrosteel Castings (ELSC) demonstrates exceptional growth in the Indian stock market, with its stock price surging by 382% in a year. As the market leader, ELSC benefits from government water initiatives and strong international demand for DI pipes.

Over the past year, the Indian stock market has seen remarkable growth, with many stocks generating significant returns for investors. Among the standout performers during this bullish phase are mid and small-cap companies, with their stock prices surging anywhere from 1x to 10x. One notable performer in this space was Electrosteel Castings (ELSC).

A year ago, shares of Electrosteel Castings were priced at ₹33.85 each. Today, they are trading at ₹163.25, marking an impressive gain of 382%. What's particularly notable is the stock's consistent positive performance, with 8 out of the last 11 months ending with gains, including a substantial 57% increase in January.

Taking a broader view, the stock has soared by 2062% from its low of ₹7.55 in 2020. Looking at its annual performance, it yielded returns of 91% in CY20, followed by 57% and 6.22% in the subsequent two years. In CY23, the stock saw an outstanding return of 190%, and so far this year, it has surged by 47%.

Strong market positioning Electrosteel Castings is the market leader in India, with a 20% market share in the domestic DI pipe industry (in volume terms). It was the first company to introduce DI pipe products to the domestic market in 1994.

Ever since, the company has always remained the market leader in this space due to regular expansions in its core-focused product – DI Pipes and Fittings, based on the needs of the industry. The company commands 60% of the nation's exports and is the sole Indian company to have global accreditations from major global rating agencies, said B&K Securities.

Its diverse market presence, focus on high-value DI fittings, esteemed product quality, and vertically integrated operations guarantee competitive production costs, establishing a clear distinction from competitors.

ELSC, as India's market leader, is the largest beneficiary of government emphasis on water projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT 2.0. Internationally, strong demand for DI pipes by major infrastructure projects in Europe, the Middle East, USA, and Africa, with limited supplies due to capacity constraints and higher conversion costs, presents a significant opportunity for ELSC, as highlighted by B&K Securities.

Improving financial metrics The brokerage highlighted the company's remarkable progress in reducing the net debt/EBITDA to less than 1.5x by December 2023 from 7.5x net debt/EBITDA in FY14. It anticipates further improvement to 0.3x by FY26E.

The strong expected cash flows (estimated FCF from FY24–26E to be at ₹13 billion) will primarily be used to retire its long-term debt.

As per the brokerage estimates, the RoCE is likely to double from 9.3% in FY23 to 18.6%, primarily due to lower capex costs.

Regarding capital expenditure (capex), the brokerage reported that the company is enhancing its DI (Ductile Iron) pipes capacity by 220k tonnes through a brownfield expansion, investing ₹6.5 billion. Additionally, an incremental capital of ₹6 billion is anticipated to be allocated for working capital.

"With this investment, the company is expected to generate an incremental EBIT of ₹3.2 billion over FY23–26E, generating a pre-tax RoCE of 26.0%. This RoCE is significantly higher as compared to the decadal average RoCE of 7%, aided by brownfield capex, process improvement, and lower fixed costs," the brokerage added.

More rally ahead In light of these growth factors, B&K Securities has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of ₹233 apiece based on a FY26E EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.0x. This target price signals a 43% upside for the stock.

