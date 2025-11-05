Multibagger stock declares 5% interim dividend. Record date, other details declared

Multibagger stock: Elitecon International Ltd on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, declared a 5% interim dividend along with its July to September quarter results, according to an exchange filing.

“An interim dividend of Re 0.05/- (Five paise only) per equity share of Re 1/~ (Rupee One only) each for the financial year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing on Wednesday.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

