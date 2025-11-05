Mint Market
Subscribe

Multibagger stock declares 5% interim dividend. Record date, other details declared

Multibagger stock declares 5% interim dividend. Record date, other details declared

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 Nov 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Multibagger stock: Elitecon International declared an interim dividend along with its July to September quarter results on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.
Multibagger stock: Elitecon International declared an interim dividend along with its July to September quarter results on Wednesday, 5 November 2025. (Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: Elitecon International Ltd on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, declared a 5% interim dividend along with its July to September quarter results, according to an exchange filing.

Advertisement

“An interim dividend of Re 0.05/- (Five paise only) per equity share of Re 1/~ (Rupee One only) each for the financial year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing on Wednesday.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Multibagger StockInterim DividendStock MarketIndian Stock MarketElitecon International
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock declares 5% interim dividend. Record date, other details declared
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks