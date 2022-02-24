At its analyst meet, Mindtree reiterated that steady execution of its well-devised ‘4*4*4 strategy’ that focuses on four verticals (RCM, BFSI, TTH and CMT), four service lines (Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Cloud and Enterprise IT) and four geographies (NA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe, APAC & ME) has led to superior performance, highlighted domestic brokerage house Emkay.

Mindtree has delivered a strong operating performance over the last few quarters, and it expects to sustain the momentum in FY23 on the back of strong broad-based demand, the brokerage note stated. It has maintained its Hold rating on the multibagger stock with a target price of ₹4,300 per share.

The information technology (IT) company is confident to sustain EBITDAM at around 20% and is looking to invest additional savings into strengthening domain capabilities, geographic expansion, industry partnerships and future technologies to be ready for the next leg of digital transformation.

“MTCL has identified focused 100 client accounts to drive wallet share gains across verticals. MTCL sees immense revenue potential in its cloud business and has put in place a team to capitalize on growth opportunities with each hyperscaler," Emkay's note stated.

The company has adopted a 3-pronged approach to accelerate growth in the core portfolio (cross-selling in Focused 100 clients, structured deals and M&A), expand the emerging portfolio (expand into newer geographies and services) and incubate new businesses (partnership with start-ups, academia, build PoCs in new areas), the brokerage added.

Shares of Mindtree have fallen about 25% in the last six months. The IT stock has rallied more than 125% in a year's period, whereas it is down over 7% in the last one month.

