Multibagger Stock: Emudhra delivered 64% return in 2024, zoomed 245% in a year; should you still buy?
Emudhra, a leading certifying authority in India, has seen its stock value surge by 245% in the past year, reaching ₹738.40. Centrum Broking in its recent note revised its price target price on the stock to ₹832 apiece. Reflecting on a strong spike in the share price, it adjusted its rating.
Emudhra, the leading licensed certifying authority in India, has witnessed remarkable growth in its stock value over the past year, delivering substantial returns to its shareholders. The company's shares, valued at ₹214 each a year ago, have surged by an impressive 245%, reaching the current market price of ₹738.40.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started